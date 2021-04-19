Community groups to hold Cesar Chavez Health Fair and Cesar Chavez Legacy: It all started with a vision [www.ksby.com]
By: Olivia Anderson
2021-04-19 03:33:21
Cesar Chavez Legacy: It all started with a vision [www.ksby.com] and Community groups to hold Cesar Chavez Health Fair
The Bulldog Box Score and More: Late-inning comeback continues MSU's dominance of Ole Miss.
Steven M. Sipple: Unsolicited QB advice for Frost; and an intriguing story brewing in Omaha.
Stroman Dominates for Eight Innings in Win Over Rockies.
Hyde: Adebayo’s winning shot for Heat is next step to stardom.
Ontario lowers minimum age for AstraZeneca shot to 40 from 55 starting Tuesday.
Oneida County Spent Over $100,000 on Legal Fees for the NY-22 Court Case.
Senate holds firm on keeping VISIT FLORIDA funding recurring.
Skydiver Dies After Parachute Gets Tangled On Way Down Near Lodi.
Quake info: Light mag. 4.2 earthquake.
EPA Asking Corn, Oil for Input on the Next Phase of US Biofuel Policy.
Haniger, France lead Mariners past Astros 7-2 to clinch another series win.