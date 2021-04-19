© Instagram / fat albert





The Blue Angels newly acquired 'Fat Albert' plane on display at SUN n' FUN and Blue Angels retire beloved Fat Albert after more than 30,000 flight hours





The Blue Angels newly acquired 'Fat Albert' plane on display at SUN n' FUN and Blue Angels retire beloved Fat Albert after more than 30,000 flight hours





Last News:

Blue Angels retire beloved Fat Albert after more than 30,000 flight hours and The Blue Angels newly acquired 'Fat Albert' plane on display at SUN n' FUN

Track and Field Completes Last Regular Season Home Meet.

Working From Home Has Created a Hole That Office Gossip Used to Fill.

High Point Struggles in Round One.

'We all mourn': Community honors FedEx shooting victims at Plymouth gurdwara.

Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today, 19 April 2021.

Channelling creative energies online: Older Australians and social media.

College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball wins twice on walk-offs; Storm softball sweeps series.

Rock Church holds first indoor services after state lifts capacity limits on places of worship.

Find out how showers on the go can give someone a fresh start!

USGS reports 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Snyder on Sunday afternoon.