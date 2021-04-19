© Instagram / the exorcist





YouTuber Now Re-Imagines THE EXORCIST as Romantic Comedy [Video] and Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist Blu-ray Giveaway





Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist Blu-ray Giveaway and YouTuber Now Re-Imagines THE EXORCIST as Romantic Comedy [Video]





Last News:

Dierks Bentley, The War and Treaty and Larkin Poe Perform Powerful Rendition of ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’ at 2021 ACM Awards.

Every Suspicious & Sympathetic Character In HBO’s Mare of Easttown, So Far.

European Equities: A Quiet Day Ahead Leaves Geopolitics and COVID-19 in Focus.

Global DBDMH Market Size and Forecast [PDF] 2021-2027 Longkou Keda, DG Chemical Solutions, Taicang Liyuan – KSU.

Half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Two people killed in crash on Bessemer Johns Rd.

Thunderbirds set to fly over Las Vegas on return from an air show Monday.

On Television.

FRANCE: Gelson back on the goal trail to aid Monaco's title push.

One Minute on the North Fork: A spring walk at Verderber Garden Center.

Behind low vaccine orders: Ghost of swine flu, laxity on second wave.