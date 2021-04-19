© Instagram / headshot





Agents, Send Your Headshot to Jamaica Tourism for a Personalized Caricature! and Review: Zombieland: Headshot Fever





Review: Zombieland: Headshot Fever and Agents, Send Your Headshot to Jamaica Tourism for a Personalized Caricature!





Last News:

Two Projects by Marlon Blackwell Architects Recognized With Wood Design and Building Awards.

Biological and Agricultural Engineering Chapter Wins Best School Award for Southeast Region.

Nighttime noise can damage your health even while you sleep.

Baker Institute’s Edward Djerejian on energy, medical expertise and Houston’s place shaping policy.

Evanston and Skokie enter new water contract after price disagreements.

Audi Expands Electric Luxury Offerings with A6 e-tron Concept.

Career Development Center Now Hiring Career Peer Mentors to Serve for 2021-22 Academic Year.

Acer launches semi-rugged Enduro Urban T1 tablet and Urban N3 laptop that actually look pretty sleek.

Bellator 257: Despite Perfect Record and Ranking, Steve Mowry Says Numbers Don't Mean Anything.

BUSINESS MONDAY: What's the secret to retail success in downtown Great Barrington?

Remembering Helen McCrory, Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders star.