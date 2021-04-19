© Instagram / hotel for dogs





Urban Mutts: World’s first luxury hotel for dogs comes up in London and Horse farm to become hotel for dogs with homeless owners





Horse farm to become hotel for dogs with homeless owners and Urban Mutts: World’s first luxury hotel for dogs comes up in London





Last News:

The Rush: Soccer gets even bigger in Europe, crazy college football plays and Jake Paul’s next fight.

Men's basketball welcomes second Class of 2025 commit – The GW Hatchet.

Man seriously gored by domesticated boar.

Families, community gather on Monument Circle to remember FedEx mass shooting victims.

Hyundai Motor struggling to maintain production amid chip crunch.

China’s Old Growth Drivers are Here to Stay in Pandemic Recovery.

All Blacks hooker Coles recommits through to 2023 World Cup.

New 95 per cent mortgages now available in boost to first-time buyers.

Amid shortage fears, over 130m Covid vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs.

EU allocates an additional €9 million to support the most vulnerable in Myanmar following the coup d'état.

PML-N likely to stay away from disgruntled PTI lawmakers: report.

COVID-19 LIVE News Updates: Record-spike of 2,73,810 coronavirus cases takes India's total positive cases...