© Instagram / hala





“Hala Madrid”: Anthony Martial’s Wife Melanie Martial Wants Him To Move To Real Madrid and Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen





«Hala Madrid»: Anthony Martial’s Wife Melanie Martial Wants Him To Move To Real Madrid and Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen





Last News:

Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen and «Hala Madrid»: Anthony Martial’s Wife Melanie Martial Wants Him To Move To Real Madrid

Council to Consider $1.2 Million In Contracts For Computer Servers and An Oil Containment System On Its Agenda Consent Calendar.

The virus and the border have shaped Biden's first three months.

Eat Downtown offering beignets, street tacos, bahn mi pizza and more.

China trials mixing of CanSinoBIO's and Zhifei Longcom's COVID-19 vaccines -data.

'Invisibilia' With New Hosts Yowei Shaw and Kia Miakka Natisse Debuts April 22.

Man shot and killed in Lewis Place neighborhood Monday morning.

Images and video show NASA's helicopter flying in 'Wright brothers moment' on Mars.

A giant, indoor vertical farm aims to bring jobs and fresh produce to Compton.

Pivot Tech and Code Fellows Create Access to Careers in Tech.

Conduent Transportation Implements Innovative Passenger Counting System on Buses and Trams in Italy.

7-year-old Jaslyn Adams shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago.

‘Long-haul COVID’ in Hampton Roads: How patients and doctors are coping with mysterious, lasting symptoms.