© Instagram / Kevin Spacey





Mary Lou McDonald praises 'great actor' Kevin Spacey and criticises MeToo movement and cancel culture and Top 5 Hollywood News today: Kevin Spacey posts video, Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra





Mary Lou McDonald praises 'great actor' Kevin Spacey and criticises MeToo movement and cancel culture and Top 5 Hollywood News today: Kevin Spacey posts video, Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra





Last News:

Top 5 Hollywood News today: Kevin Spacey posts video, Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra and Mary Lou McDonald praises 'great actor' Kevin Spacey and criticises MeToo movement and cancel culture

Baltimore County school board, citing ‘safety risk’ to chair and others, requests help from law enforcement.

Local husband and wife travel to Minneapolis to pay respects.

Accumulating snow and hard freeze headed for Central Illinois.

Tigers draft watch: Matt McLain's hot bat helps him rejoin crowded crop of shortstops.

Deshaun Watson attorney says all 22 of Texans QB's accusers are lying about alleged sexual misconduct.

Ryan Mason has already given his verdict on Gareth Bale and Harry Kane ahead of being Spurs boss.

Exclusive: Beauty and the Beast director steps down after leaked email reveals support for Scott Rudin.

CT COVID-19 business restrictions to be lifted by May 19.

BBC Weather: 'Heavy rain' and 'strong winds' to batter Europe as swirling system hits.

On deck: Astros at Colorado Rockies.

Man out of jail on bond accused in connection with sexual assault of a child.

Biden, Bipartisan Lawmakers Meet on Infrastructure Push.