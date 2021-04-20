© Instagram / emma thompson





Emma Thompson and Tony Kushner on a Year of Rest and Resignation and Today’s famous birthdays list for April 15, 2021 includes celebrities Emma Watson, Emma Thompson





Last News:

Manchin backs labor organizing bill while standing against carbon tax and fossil fuel bans.

Customs House Museum & Cultural Center announces Saturday hours and Big Payback Fundraiser.

Man indicted in Potter County for intoxicated manslaughter and assault.

Amber Alert Issued For Texas Teens Devany Betancourt And Marina Nelson.

Cryptocurrencies and Coinbase: Between flying high, volatility and regulation.

An East Bay teen started talking to a man she met on a video chat application. A week later, she was being trafficked in LA, police say.

Derek Chauvin trial closing arguments: Live updates.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter makes historic 1st flight on Mars.

WTAMU University Police Department reports a sexual assault occurred on campus.

Sweeney Statement on Mandatory Minimum Sentences.

February death of Irina Gutierrez on Old Fannin Road deemed ‘tragic accident’.

Paul Wahlberg Breaks Silence on Mom Alma's Death With Sweet Tribute.