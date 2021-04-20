© Instagram / jordana brewster





Jordana Brewster looks fabulous in green jumpsuit as she walks her fluffy pup in Malibu and Jordana Brewster, 40, of Fast & Furious fame says women are treated better now





Jordana Brewster looks fabulous in green jumpsuit as she walks her fluffy pup in Malibu and Jordana Brewster, 40, of Fast & Furious fame says women are treated better now





Last News:

Jordana Brewster, 40, of Fast & Furious fame says women are treated better now and Jordana Brewster looks fabulous in green jumpsuit as she walks her fluffy pup in Malibu

Connecticut set to further relax COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in May.

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Community support for First Lady on display in Dixon.

New state law on harm reduction programs could end Marion County effort.

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, April 19.

NFL star Deshaun Watson's legal team responds to sexual misconduct claims against him.

Murder case against Derek Chauvin goes to the jury.

Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Derek Chauvin trial.

Oscars 2021: 19 geeky facts from Borat to Boseman.

Biden's pollster to Dems: Don't be afraid to talk immigration.

Myles Turner injury update: Pacers star out indefinitely due to partial tear of plantar plate in right big toe.

Three Hampton Roads mass vaccination sites set to open next week; some sites have changed.