© Instagram / brooklyn 99





What We’re Watching On Hulu: ‘Brooklyn 99’ and Brooklyn 99: Is Chelsea Peretti returning for season eight?





Brooklyn 99: Is Chelsea Peretti returning for season eight? and What We’re Watching On Hulu: ‘Brooklyn 99’





Last News:

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Soko and More of the Week's Best Dressed Stars.

Concerns continue over horse and car wash in Belchertown.

SWOCC gets baseball win, volleyball setback and good times for swimmers.

The Distributed Ledger: Blockchain, Digital Assets and Smart Contracts.

Sooners to Meet Texas Tech in Amarillo.

NBC finds its Tiger King for upcoming 'Joe Exotic' series and more Oklahoma entertainment news.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tricky travel due to snow and freezing temperatures tonight into Tuesday.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics now available in Norfolk and West Point, Nebraska.

IRS Releases Publication on RMDs for Inherited Retirement Benefits (and, of course, creates confusion).

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic Out Against The Clippers.

Some temporary workers much more likely to get hurt on the job — new Washington safety requirements aim to change that.

Rockets say Sterling Brown was attacked, injured in Miami.