© Instagram / gossip girl





"Gossip Girl" Writer Explains Why Serena van der Woodsen Threw Her Phone in the Trash and ‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Reacts to Viral Meme of Serena Throwing Out Her Phone





«Gossip Girl» Writer Explains Why Serena van der Woodsen Threw Her Phone in the Trash and ‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Reacts to Viral Meme of Serena Throwing Out Her Phone





Last News:

‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Reacts to Viral Meme of Serena Throwing Out Her Phone and «Gossip Girl» Writer Explains Why Serena van der Woodsen Threw Her Phone in the Trash

Relationship Between Glycemic Index and Cardiovascular Disease.

Police: Man dead after altercation in north St. Louis County.

Marcus Mancini goes deep, Bishop McDevitt pitching shuts out CD East to get win.

House Passes Marijuana Banking Bill With Bipartisan Support.

Firm to collect used diapers in west Japan city to analyze consumers' recycling awareness.

Lack Of Proms Puts Future Of Prom Dress Exchange In Question.

British lawmakers check on how banks are treating small businesses during pandemic.

Duke basketball staff lands underrated prospect on recruiting trail.

Child Care Advocates Call on Premier Doug Ford to Cooperate With the Federal Government.

Statement by the Canadian Steel Producers Association on the 2021 Federal Budget.

18-wheeler, other vehicles collide on US 54 near Texas-New Mexico line.