© Instagram / cesar chavez





WATCH: Saturday’s 25th annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice goes virtual and First Lady Jill Biden to visit California next week for Cesar Chavez holiday





First Lady Jill Biden to visit California next week for Cesar Chavez holiday and WATCH: Saturday’s 25th annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice goes virtual





Last News:

It's Now Required In Colorado To Safely Store Your Guns And To Report Lost And Stolen Firearms.

BASEBALL: Skyland Conference and CN-area roundup for Monday, April 19.

Vaccine Eligibility Extends to All 16 and Older Across Hawaii.

WATCH: Jared and Genevieve Padalecki on 'The Talk'.

India’s capital to lock down amid explosion of virus cases.

Weed delivery will happen in Denver starting this summer, to be followed by more dispensaries and consumption clubs.

Hamish Blake reveals his 'one condition' of moving to Sydney and 'biggest threat' in the Lego Masters studio.

Crews on scene of church fire in northeast Minneapolis.

FedEx shooting puts spotlight on «red flag» laws.

BCSO: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges had warrant out of Charleston.

One dead, two injured when Jeep slams into tree off I-15 in Miramar.

India’s capital to lock down amid explosion of virus cases.