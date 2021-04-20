© Instagram / ewan mcgregor





Things We Saw Today: Hello There to Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Beard and 5 little-known facts about Ewan McGregor





Things We Saw Today: Hello There to Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Beard and 5 little-known facts about Ewan McGregor





Last News:

5 little-known facts about Ewan McGregor and Things We Saw Today: Hello There to Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Beard

Seattle Southside Chamber and Burien Police holding Public Safety Forum April 29.

The Community Blood Center launches ‘Thank a Donor’ program, connecting patients and donors.

LSU, UL System announce they will not require students to get vaccinated to return to campus in fall.

McPartland wins all-around, floor and bars at Suffolk championships.

Report: Some 40 Texans players worked out at NRG Stadium on Monday.

Families mixed on killer's sentence Man receives 15 to 30-years in prison for brutal killings during psychotic episode.

One resident takes part in public hearing on Manchester's proposed budget.

Foreign Minister urges NZ exporters to become less reliant on China.

Cotton accuses Maxine Waters of trying to 'fan the flames in the streets' with 'appalling' rhetoric.

LSU, UL System announce they will not require students to get vaccinated to return to campus in fall.

Officers told to look out for red car following public indecency incidents in Murray Hill.