© Instagram / someone great





“Someone Great,” a Rom-Com That’s Really an Ode to Female Friendship and With Netflix’s ‘Someone Great,’ Jennifer Kaytin Robinson lays the foundation for an entertainment empire





With Netflix’s ‘Someone Great,’ Jennifer Kaytin Robinson lays the foundation for an entertainment empire and «Someone Great,» a Rom-Com That’s Really an Ode to Female Friendship





Last News:

FBI To Review Case Of UNT Student DJ Tarver Shot And Killed By Denton Police Last Year.

Pritzker taps former Chicago History Museum chief to replace LaHood as chair of Lincoln library and museum bo….

Game and Fish opens comment period to modified regulations on snares, hunting seasons.

Oscars 2021: How To Watch, Host, Nominees And Predictions.

Walter Mondale, former VP and presidential nominee, dies at 93.

Division of Industrial Relations / Safety Consultation and Training – Promoting Safe Work Experiences for Teens.

Wild One launches new Extra Small Harness for dogs.

Mizzou softball carries momentum from sweep into final stretch of regular season.

Friday’s varsity football game between East High and Highland postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Activity and activism stand out for St. John's volunteer award.

Two billion dollars to support a green and sustainable recovery: Aéro Montréal welcomes the federal government's essential support for the aerospace industry.

Forgotten Times: The rise of the Tibbals flooring mill.