© Instagram / the originals





The Originals: 10 Major Flaws Of The Show That Fans Chose To Ignore and 'The Originals': Joseph Morgan and Charles Michael Davis Were Friends Long Before the Show





The Originals: 10 Major Flaws Of The Show That Fans Chose To Ignore and 'The Originals': Joseph Morgan and Charles Michael Davis Were Friends Long Before the Show





Last News:

'The Originals': Joseph Morgan and Charles Michael Davis Were Friends Long Before the Show and The Originals: 10 Major Flaws Of The Show That Fans Chose To Ignore

Jury concludes first day of deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.

Vaccination card do's and don'ts.

Jury concludes first day of deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Solo Jeep Crash on I-15.

Section of Main Street in Lynchburg to be temporarily closed on Saturday.

3 ETFs That Hold Ether Will Start Trading. What to Know.

State attorney says she will work with faith groups, sheriff to develop adult civil citations program.

Theater Groups Ready to Move Forward, Adapt, Following Challenges Faced During Pandemic.

House votes to condemn Chinese government over Hong Kong.

Report: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Florida to visit her father.

Cumberland County school bus crash sends students to hospital with minor injuries.