© Instagram / the perfect date





Trailer Takes: The Perfect Date, The Silence, and The Angry Birds Movie 2 and YA Novel The Stand-In from Carolrhoda Lab® Becomes the Netflix Film The Perfect Date Starring Noah Centineo





YA Novel The Stand-In from Carolrhoda Lab® Becomes the Netflix Film The Perfect Date Starring Noah Centineo and Trailer Takes: The Perfect Date, The Silence, and The Angry Birds Movie 2





Last News:

LAPD warns 4/20 revelers to not smoke and drive.

Senators Romney and Lee sign letter to oppose lifting ban on earmarks.

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather.

Construction tender awarded to transform Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft.

Senators Romney and Lee sign letter to oppose lifting ban on earmarks.

Woolworths doubles down on data, takes control of Quantium.

Service dog 'boot camp': Nonprofit gives two SC veterans a new lease on life.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Airport worker tests positive for Covid-19.

Ohio State Highway Patrol sends 100 troopers to Minnesota as verdict nears in Derek Chauvin trial.

Battle Ground's State of the City Address video to premiere Thursday.

Washington vs. Texas: Which state is responding to COVID-19 better?