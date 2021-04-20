© Instagram / all that jazz





And all that jazz: innovative album covers from the 1950s on – in pictures and Classical Music Highlight: All That Jazz





Classical Music Highlight: All That Jazz and And all that jazz: innovative album covers from the 1950s on – in pictures





Last News:

Mondale remembered as effective policymaker, public servant.

Gaetz, Greene flaunt new paths to power, testing GOP leaders.

Long after the loss, Mondale’s liberal legacy still relevant.

NSW Labor pushes Berejiklian government to ‘come clean’ on reported Shenhua coalmine deal.

Singaporean student mugged in London streamed live on YouTube (Video).

Genting Bhd-owned Resorts World Las Vegas to open on June 24.

James Donaldson wary of unpredictable Hull KR as he reflects on 'bittersweet' spell.

New data on exports should be 'wake-up call' for Tories' hard Brexit, say SNP.

House of Fraser building on sale for at least £4.95m.

Arkansas man admits to cutting down trees in Mark Twain National Forest.

India wants to cut Big Tech down to size. Critics say the new rules may give the state too much power.

Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial.