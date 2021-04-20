© Instagram / brian de palma





Brian De Palma's Carrie & 9 Other Great Stephen King Movie Adaptations and I believe in beauty in cinema: Brian De Palma talks film, new novel





Brian De Palma's Carrie & 9 Other Great Stephen King Movie Adaptations and I believe in beauty in cinema: Brian De Palma talks film, new novel





Last News:

I believe in beauty in cinema: Brian De Palma talks film, new novel and Brian De Palma's Carrie & 9 Other Great Stephen King Movie Adaptations

After Australia, the wrangle between publishers and Big Tech has reached new levels.

Senators grab 4-2 victory over the Flames.

Trades We Want to See in This Year’s NFL Draft.

Pasadena delays zoning vote on cannabis dispensaries after councilman ‘raises a red flag’.

Padres Come up Short on Musgrove's Career Night.

3A/4A Baseball: Kelso falls in extra innings to Camas on Opening Day.

Coach Doc Rivers gives an update on Sixers star Ben Simmons’ illness.

New machine-learning program accurately identifies COVID-19 conspiracy theories on social media.

South Orange Trustee Candidate Forum on April 21.

Liberators lay it on late, top Tigers by two.

Big bucks on trail cameras always get the heart pumping.

ICICI Prudential Life gives enough cheer on Q4 metrics and outlook.