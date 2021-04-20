© Instagram / have a nice day





“Have a nice day now”: Students mourn local celebrity known for his greetings and kindness and Welcome to Pandemica and have a nice day





Welcome to Pandemica and have a nice day and «Have a nice day now»: Students mourn local celebrity known for his greetings and kindness





Last News:

Functional Coil Coating Market.

Long-term JGB yields fall as 20-year auction soothes nerves.

TMT construction still on hold, but production of telescope’s components move ahead.

Multiple injuries in head-on crash in Rockland Twp.

In blow to Netanyahu, rivals secure key parliamentary panel.

Competition Commission paper on blockchain tech spells regulatory risk.

Care firm's third site in three weeks put in special measures.

MPS to enter negotiations to privatize MACC.

Yuan breaches key threshold, edges up to month high.

In blow to Netanyahu, rivals secure key parliamentary panel.

Search for survivors of capsized lift boat ends.

Dr. Keith Roach: Agent Orange linked to some cancers, but not melanoma.