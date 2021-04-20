© Instagram / hump day





Hump Day: A year after the first lockdown, what will change and what will stay the same? and Dunkin free donut Wednesday makes hump day more bearable





Dunkin free donut Wednesday makes hump day more bearable and Hump Day: A year after the first lockdown, what will change and what will stay the same?





Last News:

NEC, D-Wave and the Australian Department of Defence Collaborate on Quantum Computing Initiative.

Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Q1 2021 Interim Report.

Mariners Use 2 HRs, Moore’s Defensive Gem To Top Dodgers 4-3.

Explained: Why countries are restricting travel to and from India.

Giants notch another shutout and Curt Casali matches a 120-year-old record.

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Teaser Trailer Easter Eggs, References, And More.

Regenerative and circular net-zero transition: Inside Mulberry's new sustainability strategy.

Japan's Terumo boosts global plasma collection and delivery platform with CSL.

Marriott International appoints Sandeep Walia as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Jerome Briet as Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Publication of Annual Report for 2020 and Annual Statement of Reserves.

Performanta makes key acquisition of Identity Experts to bolster Microsoft IAM and security capabilities.

Porsche sales near record as property booms and Aspen trips cancelled.