© Instagram / Ellen Page





Elliot Page, 'Juno' star formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and What Ellen Page hoped to do with her character's LGBTQ+ storyline in 'The Umbrella Academy'





Elliot Page, 'Juno' star formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and What Ellen Page hoped to do with her character's LGBTQ+ storyline in 'The Umbrella Academy'





Last News:

What Ellen Page hoped to do with her character's LGBTQ+ storyline in 'The Umbrella Academy' and Elliot Page, 'Juno' star formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as transgender

Problem Solvers: Improving Senior Living Transfers From Acute and Post-Acute Care.

Apple’s New Devices Target Markets Led by Smaller Rivals.

Peace Corps Fellows and AmeriCorps Program Celebrates Impact of National Service in Macomb.

DALI Alliance defines gateway specs to Bluetooth and Zigbee wireless networks.

Student Orgs to Celebrate Green Week.

New Carriers, New Routes, and Low Airfares a Winning Combination for CVG Travelers.

N.S. limits travel in and out of province to essential trips only.

Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a 'bold' BC budget line advocates applaud – Prince Rupert Northern View.

League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge, Bolton win; Southend nearing relegation.

Faith Column: Don't 'should' on yourself.

Habitat for Humanity hoping for help paying tap fee on Guyton homes.