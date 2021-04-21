© Instagram / green day





Fan reimagines Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ had it been on ‘Dookie’ and If Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was released on Dookie





Fan reimagines Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ had it been on ‘Dookie’ and If Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was released on Dookie





Last News:

If Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was released on Dookie and Fan reimagines Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ had it been on ‘Dookie’

Tops and Wegmans are hiring!

Fair Grove boys and girls win Skyline Track Meet.

A 'vulgar' gift to Princeton and other commentary.

New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP) Unveils Blueprint to Secure a Just Recovery and New State of Opportunity Index.

Japan says 'no' to strawberry and grape copycats.

BYU football: Micah Wilson, younger brother of Zach Wilson, commits to Cougars.

Incredible scenes as AFLW Best and Fairest ends in historic tie.

Floridian's will pay sales tax on online purchases starting this summer.

Sanchez, Bryan, Smith Honored on All-GAC Teams.

CATEC students getting hands-on experience in caring for the elderly.

Child endangerment investigation cited in arrest of another suspect on felony charges.

Damages awarded based on LED-equipped TV for LED patent infringement.