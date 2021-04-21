© Instagram / alicia vikander





Alicia Vikander, Naomi Ackie and Jo Hartley join BAFTA Rising Star Award Jury and John David Washington & Alicia Vikander Thriller Lands at Netflix





Alicia Vikander, Naomi Ackie and Jo Hartley join BAFTA Rising Star Award Jury and John David Washington & Alicia Vikander Thriller Lands at Netflix





Last News:

John David Washington & Alicia Vikander Thriller Lands at Netflix and Alicia Vikander, Naomi Ackie and Jo Hartley join BAFTA Rising Star Award Jury

Cloud and AI continue to be the top area of innovation investment for companies.

Philadelphia pregnant mother murder suspect 'armed and dangerous,' remains at large, FBI says.

Trial verdict and support resources.

Students find purpose and preparation by participating in UMSL’s Midwest Digital Marketing Conference.

New iPad Pros come with M1 chipset, 5G and Thunderbolt, the 12.9» model has mini-LED display.

Indiana proposes historic K-12 funding and teacher pay increase.

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd family and attorneys react to Chauvin guilty verdicts.

NOAH reopens north Scottsdale Cholla location.

Message from President Pollack on Chauvin trial verdict.

Soccer-England and Spain squads hardest hit if UEFA ban Super League players.

BPD chief issues statement on Chauvin verdict.

On 4/20, West Michigan marijuana shops rake in the green.