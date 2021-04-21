© Instagram / avatar 2





Avatar 2 is Really Happening – 2022 Release Date Scheduled and Avatar 2 star says his returning character (who died in the first movie) is "incredibly fascinating"





Avatar 2 is Really Happening – 2022 Release Date Scheduled and Avatar 2 star says his returning character (who died in the first movie) is «incredibly fascinating»





Last News:

Avatar 2 star says his returning character (who died in the first movie) is «incredibly fascinating» and Avatar 2 is Really Happening – 2022 Release Date Scheduled

Vallejo woman flees Lyft out window after driver with meth pipe locks doors, lawsuit claims.

Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw.

UNK service project helps local businesses and residents in Kearney.

Lawmakers push PPP revamp as funding lapse looms.

Astros' Taylor Jones: Lands on injured list.

Details emerge on Restaurant Revitalization Fund, application window opening soon.

Construction on the new Stratford High School buildings to be completed May 1, open to students and teachers.

Member of Yurok Tribe killed in boating accident on Klamath River.

Penn State football earns commitment from preferred walk-on wide receiver.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly releases statement on conviction of Derek Chauvin.

Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On Derek Chauvin Verdict Noticeably Stuns Fox News Hosts.

Senjem seeks moratorium on goose egg addling.