© Instagram / amu





AMU violence, CAA protests — the cases that made Justice Mathur ‘defender of civil rights’ and AMU Entrance Exam 2021: Exam cancelled due to Covid-19, check details here





AMU Entrance Exam 2021: Exam cancelled due to Covid-19, check details here and AMU violence, CAA protests — the cases that made Justice Mathur ‘defender of civil rights’





Last News:

Missouri bill aims to protect referees from harassment and threats.

ROUNDUP: Apponequet boys soccer collects road win against league opponent Seekonk.

NC chase ends with car crashing, going airborne, landing on truck and bursting into flames.

Police need help looking for hit-and-run suspects who killed man on Loop 1604.

State and local leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction.

Business Booming At Finley Stadium; Pavilion.

Nancy Pelosi's gratitude, and the problem with Black martyrdom.

Coronavirus latest: Osaka and Tokyo seek state of emergency decrees as variants fuel surges.

Virginia Beach to get citizens review panel task force.

Seven unique classes to fill your fall schedule.

Olson, Moreland homers back Manaea shutout, A's win again.

Carolina tops Lightning 4-1, tied atop Central Division.