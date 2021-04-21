© Instagram / an american in paris





VIDEO: On This Day, April 12- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Opens on Broadway and WASO: An American in Paris





WASO: An American in Paris and VIDEO: On This Day, April 12- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Opens on Broadway





Last News:

Giants vs. Phillies.

Chauvin conviction: watch Tucker Carlson melt down and laugh like The Joker.

MEMBER AMSTERDAM EMERGENCY TEAM.

Super League suspended: Why English clubs pulled out, what's next for them and UEFA.

Bianca Ortiz-Cordero’s 30-point night helps Holyoke girls basketball edge Monson, 61-59.

Body found on Volusia trail, deputies investigating.

Ex-Cop Chauvin Convicted on All Counts in Floyd's Murder (4).

Bonnet Carré Spillway Disaster Relief could be on the way soon.

Note to Self: Create Non-Exhaustive List of Competitors – Krebs on Security.

Nationals put Juan Soto on IL with strained left shoulder.

Three WCPS students earn perfect scores on the ACT.

Family, neighbors, protesters converge on neighborhood where CPD officer shoots, kills teen girl.