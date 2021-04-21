© Instagram / bad santa





4-year-old says 'bad Santa' denied his request for Nerf gun for Christmas at Illinois mall and Is Bad Santa on Netflix?





4-year-old says 'bad Santa' denied his request for Nerf gun for Christmas at Illinois mall and Is Bad Santa on Netflix?





Last News:

Is Bad Santa on Netflix? and 4-year-old says 'bad Santa' denied his request for Nerf gun for Christmas at Illinois mall

Verdict in George Floyd’s murder ‘a reckoning,’ but Seattle activists and leaders say there’s more work ahead.

Prince Harry 'reunited with Meghan and Archie' as he 'returns home to Montecito'.

Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night.

'Justice for them All!' march, vigil to take place on Las Vegas Strip following Chauvin verdict.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

US says ‘deeply focused’ on expanding global Covid-19 vaccination, manufacturing.

Govt waives off import duty on Remdesivir to provide affordable medical care to Corona patients.

House fire on Campbell Street under investigation.

PREDICTION, PREVIEW, H2H: King, Sekiguchi, Eubanks and Khunn Wang to play on Wednesday – Salinas Challenger.

Starbucks: Convenience in a cup.