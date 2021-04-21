© Instagram / hot fuzz





Hot Fuzz: 5 Ways It's A Great Action Movie (& 5 It's A Great Comedy) and Fantastic Films and Where to Find Them: ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)





Hot Fuzz: 5 Ways It's A Great Action Movie (& 5 It's A Great Comedy) and Fantastic Films and Where to Find Them: ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)





Last News:

Fantastic Films and Where to Find Them: ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007) and Hot Fuzz: 5 Ways It's A Great Action Movie (& 5 It's A Great Comedy)

Officials trade their desk jobs for day on back of garbage trucks.

ON THIS DAY: April 21, 1927, «Miss Pittsburgh» makes first U.S. Airmail flight to Cleveland.

Age-restricted apartments on planners' agenda.

Man fatally shot by Detroit police after attack on officer.

16-Year-Old Black Girl Who Called For Help, Fatally Shot By Police, Ohio Family Says.

Verdict heard around the world: Global reactions to the George Floyd case.

City of Boise prepares to implement changes regarding policing, police accountability.

Norfolk Councilwoman Danica Royster, Jason Inge announce plans to run for Superward 7 seat.

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife.

How to protect your plants during spring frost.

Prince Harry skips Queen's birthday, returns to California.