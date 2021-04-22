How John Frusciante balances a love of electro with his return to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Watch this legend smash Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bass

© Instagram / red hot chili peppers





Last News:

Apple and Google pressed in antitrust hearing on whether app stores share data with product development teams.

FDA inspectors find «brown residue» and other violations in plant making Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

June Newton, Photographer and Muse, Dies at 97.

Virginia State Police Today and Tomorrow: Current academy recruits speak on challenges and triumphs.

Cohoes parks and playgrounds to get major makeover.

City looking at big costs for Engineering office and LEC demo.

Ezra Furman Announces She Is a Trans Woman and a Mom: 'This Has Not Been an Easy Journey'.

NY standardized testing brings changes for students and options for parents.

La Crosse man faces marijuana charges.

Bond denied a second time for Martinsville man in relation to deadly El Norteno shooting.

Watch out for fake vaccine cards: Buying and selling them is illegal.

4 Black men killed by Philly police and the officers who haven’t yet faced a jury.