© Instagram / bgt





16-Year-Old Irish Dancer Performs Showstopping Routine on 'BGT' and 'BGT' Contestant Plays 'Despacito' On Recorder, Has The Judges Dancing





16-Year-Old Irish Dancer Performs Showstopping Routine on 'BGT' and 'BGT' Contestant Plays 'Despacito' On Recorder, Has The Judges Dancing





Last News:

'BGT' Contestant Plays 'Despacito' On Recorder, Has The Judges Dancing and 16-Year-Old Irish Dancer Performs Showstopping Routine on 'BGT'

Somerset County Man Indicted for Narcotics Offenses and Money Laundering.

Local partnership aims to address void in support for sexual assault and people experiencing homelessness.

George Floyd and Emmett Till families see parallels in loss.

Philadelphia high school senior wins prestigious Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation scholarship.

Manchester United and Liverpool plead for forgiveness for Super League fiasco.

Biden and Xi Expected to Meet at Virtual Climate Summit.

Automation Anywhere Hosts the Industry's Premier Virtual Cloud RPA and AI Event.

Sauk County takes first step in fixing courthouse clock.

A ‘Romeo and Juliet' Movie That Celebrates Theatrical Roots.

USF Among Nations And Worlds Best For Global Impact.

The 5:00 News: Cooper's Goals, New Music and A Groundbreaking.

The New Arrivals On our Radar This Week.