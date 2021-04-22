The 5 Best Music Moments In Django Unchained (& 5 In The Hateful Eight) and Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' Shows Us The Ugly Racist Truth Of America

© Instagram / hateful eight





Going home: longtime 2B Neil Walker retires with no regrets.

Gold Futures Hit $1798.40 and Closed Up Over $15.00.

US takes new aim at ransomware after costly year for attacks.

Drakeo The Ruler and Ketchy The Great release new project ‘A Cold Day In Hell’.

Resident Evil 4 VR launches this year with remastered visuals and sound.

Businesses scramble for help as job openings go unfilled.

What We're Entitled To Get From Our Leaders From Now On.

Lawmakers present ‘Know Your Rights’ town halls on Thursday.

Union delivery drivers in Columbia, Jefferson City on strike following months of contract negotiations.

Head-on collision involving multiple cars turns fatal in South San Francisco.

On the COVID-19 vaccine fight's front lines, a Kenai Peninsula pharmacist's stand tests his friendships.

North Dakota Department of Health taking lead on Canadian border vaccine clinic.