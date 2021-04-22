© Instagram / jarhead





'Jarhead' author guest column: Gun law means that, as in combat, I won't feel safe in Iowa anymore and Why Are Marines Called 'Jarheads'?





'Jarhead' author guest column: Gun law means that, as in combat, I won't feel safe in Iowa anymore and Why Are Marines Called 'Jarheads'?





Last News:

Why Are Marines Called 'Jarheads'? and 'Jarhead' author guest column: Gun law means that, as in combat, I won't feel safe in Iowa anymore

WA police accountability measures and the Chauvin trial decision.

Instagram-Famous Cat Dead and His Owner Injured After Attack at Park.

Cupich accuses St. Sabina of ‘inappropriate and intimidating tactics’ toward Pfleger abuse investigators.

Turtle Whisper uses dogs to find box turtles for St. Louis Zoo research.

Nelson steps down as Trash Pandas president/CEO.

Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake & More React to Fatal Police Shooting of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Republicans can't 'quit' Trump — and it spells disaster for them: biographer.

Early Season Surprises In The Baseball Season So Far.

Greenville ISD investigating photo allegedly showing teacher’s foot on Black student’s neck.

EYEWITNESS: Bear walks up on people outside in Avon without them seeing it!

Oscars 2021: Reflecting on the legacy left behind by best actor nominee Chadwick Boseman.

LeBron James deletes tweet on Columbus police shooting of teen, explains why.