© Instagram / jolene





Dolly Parton Once Found a Baby Named Jolene in a Basket in Her Driveway and Jolene Thomas





Jolene Thomas and Dolly Parton Once Found a Baby Named Jolene in a Basket in Her Driveway





Last News:

Yankees lose to Braves and fall to 6-11 on the season.

Clark School District Celebrates Staff and Students at BOE Showcase of Success.

Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule.

Texas wind farms sue Citigroup over charges from winter storm.

Yankees lose to Braves and fall to 6-11 on the season.

Schenectady girls' volleyball drops five-setter to Ballston Spa on senior night.

Opinion: Fight to use federal windfall on flyover country's future.

Philadelphia schools: America built on a 'pyramid of hate' culminating in 'genocide'.

Middle East on edge as Israel returns fire on Syria after missile lands near nuclear reactor.

Suns in shock as 76ers’ Embiid nearly sends it to OT with 80-foot heave.

‘Hitting my head against a wall’: V’landys lashed by gender advisor amid fresh NRL sex tape.