© Instagram / katy keene





Why was Katy Keene cancelled? Fate of the Riverdale spin-off explained and ‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season at CW





‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season at CW and Why was Katy Keene cancelled? Fate of the Riverdale spin-off explained





Last News:

Volleyball: GU volleyball takes good and bad into next season.

Hong Kong couple and son among six arrested for laundering HK$2.5 billion.

NBA roundup.

Hawks' Trae Young: X-rays return negative, MRI on tap.

Climate change major risk to business, companies begin putting price on carbon.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry drops hilarious remark on getting honorary doctorate degree.

COVID-19: Extra pressure on learner drivers to pass test because of lockdown backlog.

Emergency parliamentary debate on pandemic devolves into partisan finger-pointing.

LaLiga: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0.

Blackhawks stun Predators with stirring rally, lending credibility to playoff hopes.

NC bill would give police ability to track your cellphone’s real-time location.