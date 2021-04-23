© Instagram / Bill Cosby





Bill Cosby charged with sexual assault and NXIVM leader Keith Raniere's new lawyer worked for Bill Cosby





Bill Cosby charged with sexual assault and NXIVM leader Keith Raniere's new lawyer worked for Bill Cosby





Last News:

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere's new lawyer worked for Bill Cosby and Bill Cosby charged with sexual assault

911 calls shed light on shootout involving N.C. teacher and Mexican drug cartel.

Young, quiet and unassuming, Union Colony volleyball team making noise with its play on the court.

Reno Man Indicted For Receipt And Possession Of Child Pornography.

Intel revenue and profit drop slightly from last year, beating expectations.

Film festivals and local charities: The Check List for April 23 to April 29.

Dallas Retail Roundup: New Storefronts in Deep Ellum, Plano, Fort Worth, and More.

Protesters and local landfill operators argue over out-of-state trash leading to Penobscot River pollution.

St. Paul's Community Center and Shelter reopens with better facilities and services for those in need.

Emmy-Winning Journalist and E! Entertainment's Lilliana Vazquez Announces Pregnancy After Six-Year Infertility Battle and Shares Partnership with Kindbody to Educate Women on Reproductive Health for National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW).

Pantex celebrates Earth Day by practicing recycling, clean-up efforts and reducing waste.

How deforestation is impacting our health as a planet -- and quickly.

Silicon Labs to sell infrastructure and auto unit to Skyworks for $2.75 billion.