© Instagram / michael fassbender





People Are Convinced Michael Fassbender Will Cameo As Magneto In WandaVision and Who Should Michael Fassbender Play In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?





Who Should Michael Fassbender Play In The Marvel Cinematic Universe? and People Are Convinced Michael Fassbender Will Cameo As Magneto In WandaVision





Last News:

HBJ's 2021 Landmark Awards: Education winner and finalists.

Uzbekistan plans to establish an independent electricity and natural gas regulator.

Murder charges filed against a PA. man and CA. woman in Phelps County homicide.

Romeo and the ghost town. A cemetery story (8 photos).

Cher watches Christopher Meloni because he's an 'excellent actor' and for no other reasons.

Maria Callas was drugged and sexually abused by her billionaire lover Onassis, new book reveals.

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Comments On Rule Change.

Experts will vote on J&J COVID vaccine: end pause, warning for women?

Mac McClung Makes Decision On Basketball Future.

Boston Beer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot.

Huskies Look to Finish Strong, Play Loose at MAC Championships.