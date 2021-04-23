© Instagram / colin firth





Supernova movie review: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s love story will break you and ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and More





‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and More and Supernova movie review: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s love story will break you





Last News:

Texas lawmakers target sexual assault after Fort Hood death.

Covid-19 Live Updates: Vaccines, Variants and Cases.

NFL draft: Rams look inside and outside for linebackers.

Weekend Top Picks: Themed dances, tabletop games and free food.

WR Larry Fitzgerald's playing future won't impact Arizona Cardinals' NFL draft decisions, general manager says.

Atalanta draws at Roma, remains third and tied with Juventus in Serie A.

House Republicans demand answers from VP Harris on 'politically motivated' border decision.

Kirtland AFB to hold virtual meeting on jet fuel spill cleanup.

MGM Resorts International stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day.

Smoke from car fire leads to overturned concrete mixer truck on K-10 Highway.

NHP identifies 24-year-old Gardnerville man in Tuesday's fatal crash on State Route 88.

Russia Orders Some Troops to Withdraw From Ukraine Border.