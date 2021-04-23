© Instagram / hot tub time machine





Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) and Hot Tub Time Machine II superior to original





Hot Tub Time Machine II superior to original and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)





Last News:

Joseph Wyatt: Groupthink, elections and vaccines (Opinion).

Covid's impact on commercial real estate transactions as seen by the List.

Local leaders push to encourage energy conservation on Earth Day.

Goal: All State Owned Buildings to Use Green Energy by 2025.

Luis Rojas says J.D. Davis benching for Luis Guillorme has nothing to do with bad defense.

Casino contenders now down to 2; Bally's out.

Atlético returns to the top in Spain, Messi leads Barcelona.

Elephant Butte water levels expected to be low come summer.

St. Charles aldermen want state to change recusal rules for liquor license holders.

Children's Home Society Virtual 5K Run/Walk to Prevent Child Abuse.

Photos: Montana Learning Center hosts Earth Day cleanup to prepare for summer camps.