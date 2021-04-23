© Instagram / koyaanisqatsi





From Koyaanisqatsi to dialectical ecology and Before Steve Jobs Changed the World, ‘Koyaanisqatsi’ Captured a Moment in History





Before Steve Jobs Changed the World, ‘Koyaanisqatsi’ Captured a Moment in History and From Koyaanisqatsi to dialectical ecology





Last News:

Clemson to keep track and field, cross country.

Cheesesteak and French Fry Grease will Soon be Powering Philadelphia.

Pinterest Diversity Suits Multiply.

Nort Thornton, swim coach who produced Olympians, dies at 87.

Nigerian teen climate activists create fashion from waste to fight pollution.

MedThink Communications: 2021 – PharmaLive.

New York State education department faces questions on some standardized tests.

Cardinal power has been impressive on softball diamond.

Mt. Juliet police seeking suspect in red Chevrolet who pointed gun at drivers on I-40.

Nigerian teen climate activists create fashion from waste to fight pollution.

Hyde: Dolphins’ No. 6 pick is Grier’s decision — not Tua’s to pick his receiver.

Suburban high school plans to hold in-person prom, graduation.