© Instagram / koyaanisqatsi





From Koyaanisqatsi to dialectical ecology and Before Steve Jobs Changed the World, ‘Koyaanisqatsi’ Captured a Moment in History





Before Steve Jobs Changed the World, ‘Koyaanisqatsi’ Captured a Moment in History and From Koyaanisqatsi to dialectical ecology





Last News:

12-year-old boy and younger siblings sneak across border into Arizona.

Alphabet Scoop 119: Android 12 DP3, Pixel 5a 5G chip, and Fitbit Luxe.

CDPHE reports 15 coronavirus outbreaks including one involving vaccinated staffers.

‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence allegation.

Newnan police seek man on murder charge in girlfriend’s shooting death.

N.J. county to close most of its jail, send prisoners to nearby facility.

TFD uses drones to extinguish brush fire at railroad tracks.

Activists Work to Get More Vaccinated in South Bay's Hard-Hit Latino Community.

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio to 'bunny hugger' after Boris Johnson's climate summit remarks.

Daily FX turnover in S. Korea soars to highest level in Q1 on recovery in trade.

From Stanford All-Stars to 'Game 39': Six sporting ventures that went south quickly.

Covid-19: Travel restricted from new 'very high risk countries' to citizens only.