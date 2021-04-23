© Instagram / lars and the real girl





Sex doll romcom Lars and the Real Girl preaches empathy above all and 'Lars and the Real Girl' director looks back at Ryan Gosling's most offbeat performance yet





Sex doll romcom Lars and the Real Girl preaches empathy above all and 'Lars and the Real Girl' director looks back at Ryan Gosling's most offbeat performance yet





Last News:

'Lars and the Real Girl' director looks back at Ryan Gosling's most offbeat performance yet and Sex doll romcom Lars and the Real Girl preaches empathy above all

Roanoke County Schools names new supervisor of performing arts, director of equity and engagement.

Nash and Proper celebrating official grand opening in downtown on K street.

Local nonprofits give out trees and more to celebrate Earth Day.

Luis Miguel and His Brothers Were Close — How's the Relationship Today?

Revolution — and their fans — return to Gillette.

UC San Diego study examines cannabis use disorder effects on infants.

Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy holds candle lighting for victims and survivors of violence.

Sixers Fall Down Big Early, Can’t Recover In Loss To Bucks.

Lawsuit alleges New Jersey county was aware of allegations of sexual abuse by former sheriff and failed to act.

I traveled to Sri Lanka and it felt like I was the only tourist in the entire country.

Weekly New Melle Country Market to Start Saturday, May 29.

Kentucky beats Washington, advances to 1st NCAA volleyball final.