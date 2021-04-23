Michael Myers and Leatherface Are Realistically Scary and Leatherface's Return Gets an "R" Rating Under the Simple Title 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
© Instagram / leatherface

Michael Myers and Leatherface Are Realistically Scary and Leatherface's Return Gets an "R" Rating Under the Simple Title 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'


By: Madison Clark
2021-04-23 06:35:30

Michael Myers and Leatherface Are Realistically Scary and Leatherface's Return Gets an «R» Rating Under the Simple Title 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'


Last News:

Leatherface's Return Gets an «R» Rating Under the Simple Title 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and Michael Myers and Leatherface Are Realistically Scary

Fair Lawn: No More Leaves and Yard Waste on Curb.

Derek Chauvin verdict and six questions for Dr. Roderic Land about what comes next.

Prep rewind: Holland Christian girls tennis tops Holland.

Chinese and Russian troops battle subzero chill in Siberia drills.

4iiii wants to buy your old left crank and recycle it as a power meter.

EchoNous Launches Online Portal to Streamline Ultrasound Education.

Eden EMS volunteer thanks fellow members for saving his life.

408 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths reported in South Carolina on April 22.

US President Joe Biden to 'propose hiking tax on rich'.

UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang; Beijing condemns move.

Andy Garcia on that heart-stopping 'Rebel' cliffhanger: 'There's a ticking time bomb in his soul'.

  TOP