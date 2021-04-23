© Instagram / love aaj kal





Love Aaj Kal 2 Box Office Collection: Find out Love Aaj Kal 2 earnings, plot and more and Kartik Aaryan opens up about how he handled Love Aaj Kal’s ‘dismal performance’





Kartik Aaryan opens up about how he handled Love Aaj Kal’s ‘dismal performance’ and Love Aaj Kal 2 Box Office Collection: Find out Love Aaj Kal 2 earnings, plot and more





Last News:

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade.

Name the 13 to play for LFC and Newcastle in the PL era!

Name the 13 to play for LFC and Newcastle in the PL era!

Medicine Park receives $23453 OWRB grant for water system improvements.

Ask Amy for April 23: Grandparents should lob softball over college choice.

Acquiring Second Citizenship Unlocks Greater Travel Freedom for African Professionals, Says CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit.

Plan for 75-unit apartment complex gets OK in Rogers.