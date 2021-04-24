© Instagram / Roger Waters





America is ‘dealing death to innocents in the name of freedom,’ says Roger Waters and Roger Waters Announces 2022 North American Tour





Roger Waters Announces 2022 North American Tour and America is ‘dealing death to innocents in the name of freedom,’ says Roger Waters





Last News:

‘Captain America 4’ In Development With ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ EP Malcolm Spellman Writing.

Severe weather is on the way and will last tonight and into tomorrow.

Adrian Heath on Minnesota's new DP and pursuit of Franco Fragapane.

I closed my credit card and my airline miles almost expired — here's how I saved them.

New for summer and fall: Call COVID Operations for all COVID-19 concerns.

Disney fan complains Walt Disney World is becoming too 'woke' and new home sales surge past expectations as builders race to meet demand.

Preschoolers and teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio until 2022.

How to earn, redeem, and maximize Alaska Airlines miles — from domestic flights to international first class.

Coroner identifies woman,38, and man,69,as victims in deadly Cosgrove Ave. crash.

Creator of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and R&B star PJ Morton to join Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

Federal COVID-19 relief aid tops $20 billion for state and local governments.

Memphis rallies and marches draw attention to Byhalia Pipeline opposition.