© Instagram / Cate Blanchett





Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will go up against each other at SAG Awards 2021 and Cate Blanchett Plans to Build a Private Gallery at English Estate





Cate Blanchett Plans to Build a Private Gallery at English Estate and Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will go up against each other at SAG Awards 2021





Last News:

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit.

Resistance Studies Initiative Speaker Series to Host Carol Kalafatic and Gary Harrison.

ASAP food guide returns with local farm and restaurant information.

Coronavirus: Orange County reported 65 new cases and eight new deaths as of April 23.

2Toms opens barrel room to expand beer-aging program and create event space.

Krisha and Frank are helping us See More Smokies this spring.

The Utah and BYU football Twitter accounts are throwing some serious shade at each other.

Amarillo SWAT situation underway near 45th and Western.

SailGP: Sir Ben Ainslie discusses Season 2, data sharing and Great Britain's bid for the title.

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora might be dealing with each other and What Else for April 23, 2021.