© Instagram / ari aster





Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's New Film Starts Shooting In June and After ‘Midsommar,’ Ari Aster Wants to Make a ‘Zonky Nightmare Comedy’





Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's New Film Starts Shooting In June and After ‘Midsommar,’ Ari Aster Wants to Make a ‘Zonky Nightmare Comedy’





Last News:

After ‘Midsommar,’ Ari Aster Wants to Make a ‘Zonky Nightmare Comedy’ and Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's New Film Starts Shooting In June

Settlement reached between Bret Bielema and Razorback Foundation.

Opinion: Afghanistan’s war — and America’s stakes in it — won’t end when the troops leave.

How To Watch Formula E, IndyCar, WRC And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 23-25.

Beloved School Bus Driver Ed Schoeller Loses Battle With COVID On Easter Sunday.

Win $1,000 On the FOX Super 6 MLB Late Inning Challenge On Saturday.

On Saturday, Hawaii callers are being urged to start dialing ‘808′ for all local phone calls.

Protestors call on officials to release police body cam footage of fatal shooting of Black man.

Human skeleton found on couch in abandoned Detroit home.

CDC panel recommends lifting pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Battle With Toxic Algae Goes High Tech on Long Island.

A bill that would ban releasing balloons into the air is on its way to the governor's office.

Ground broken on affordable housing project for Métis elders in Saskatoon.