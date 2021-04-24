© Instagram / ice princess





Author Carlene Martin's new book “The Doctor and the Ice Princess” is a passionate romance between a young small-town medical clinic nurse and a new doctor and Gargan Eyes Oaklawn Stakes Races for Tax, Ice Princess





Author Carlene Martin's new book «The Doctor and the Ice Princess» is a passionate romance between a young small-town medical clinic nurse and a new doctor and Gargan Eyes Oaklawn Stakes Races for Tax, Ice Princess





Last News:

Gargan Eyes Oaklawn Stakes Races for Tax, Ice Princess and Author Carlene Martin's new book «The Doctor and the Ice Princess» is a passionate romance between a young small-town medical clinic nurse and a new doctor

John McWhorter: 'The Elect' are the 'hyper woke' and they are trying to 'ruin' America.

Sites for York Co. and Juniata Co. solar farms revealed.

Concerts are coming back, and Nashville is leading the charge.

Here’s to 5 decades of the news biz for Dennis McCarthy (and 4 at the Daily News).

Durbin announces $92 million for mental health and addiction programs in Illinois, with more on the way.

Kristian Winfield: The Nets got greedy and now they're running out of time.

James G. Allen Jr. and Jenna Manzano elected as ECC student trustee and student government president.

Tampa Shuffle's 420 art show is on Saturday, and also features magic, mushroom art.

Braves shake off slow start, top Raiders.

Boys Volleyball: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, April 23.

Midland and Odessa mayors discuss development, sanctuary cities.