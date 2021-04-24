© Instagram / in her shoes





DVS plans annual walk 'In Her Shoes' and Westminster College Business Students to Walk Mile in Her Shoes





DVS plans annual walk 'In Her Shoes' and Westminster College Business Students to Walk Mile in Her Shoes





Last News:

Westminster College Business Students to Walk Mile in Her Shoes and DVS plans annual walk 'In Her Shoes'

J.A. Happ takes no-hitter into the eighth inning, Twins beat Pittsburgh 2-0.

Tiger Woods shares photo of him on crutches as recovery continues.

Heat fall 118-103 to shorthanded Hawks, lose tiebreaker.

Brazos County hub looking to close soon after decrease in demand.

Small business owners discuss decision to close amid pandemic.

Following Basford family's works to spread awareness, third family speaks out about teen's suicide.

Construction for trampoline park starting in Manhattan, delayed months due to pandemic.

Rangers top Flyers, edge closer to playoff spot.

Golf outing held to benefit Riley's Army.

Education Department distributing $800 million to support homeless students.