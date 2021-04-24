© Instagram / in the heat of the night





“In The Heat Of The Night” Has Potent Relevance and AFI Movie Club: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT





AFI Movie Club: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT and «In The Heat Of The Night» Has Potent Relevance





Last News:

Affidavit details case against woman charged in hit-and-run, deadly shooting in NE Wichita.

Riverside man faces 20 counts of lewd and lascivious acts involving children under 10: Police.

DLNR News Release: 2021-22 HAWAI'I HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED.

Free smoke detectors available, Red Cross and Golden Fire offering fire safety.

Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez homer, Boston Red Sox hold on for 6-5 win despite Matt Barnes giving up three-.

Local providers prepare to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations.

Battling to the end, No. 35 Hokies fall to No. 4 UNC in ACC quarterfinals.

In court, Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges.

AAR contract with United Airlines could bring added enrollment to RVC's aviation program.

Three takeaways from the Thunder’s 129-109 loss to the Wizards.

FIND OUR DAUGHTER: Community unites for rally to bring missing teen home.