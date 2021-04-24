© Instagram / jabariya jodi





Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 2: Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer struggles; likely to earn Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Movie Review: Jabariya Jodi





Movie Review: Jabariya Jodi and Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 2: Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer struggles; likely to earn Rs 4 crore on Saturday





Last News:

Shadow and Bone Recap: True North.

Beidelschies twirls one-hitter in HL rout.

Agutina Wins Again as Sisk and Gutierrez Take Down Program Records for Track & Field.

Jamal Johnson and defending Class 8A state champion Lincoln-Way East emerge from ‘crazy season’ unbeaten again after win against Lincoln-Way West.

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit.

Jerusalem Tension Triggers Gaza-Israel Fire Exchange.

New in the Neighborhood: Latest Lunches in and Around the CBD.

Joe Jonas says he apologised to Frankie Jonas ‘behind closed doors’ for ‘hurtful’ Bonus Jonas nickname.

Miles Bridges, Hornets battle back to beat Cavs.

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City.

SC gov. has 'every intent' on signing naloxone bill into law.